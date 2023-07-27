EVOLUTION BEING A FUNCTION OF INTELLIGENT DESIGN:

AI replacing politicians or CEOs holds merit, according to the director of the Center for AI Safety, Dan Hendrycks. Hendrycks is a machine learning researcher who has published extensive studies on the potential catastrophic ramifications of artificial intelligence, including AI gaining the upper hand over humanity by playing by Darwinian rules.





Hendrycks told Fox News Digital this week that AI could evolve to the point that the machines take over politicians' jobs, as well as jobs in the highest echelons of industry, and pointed to a corporation in China that already has an AI CEO.