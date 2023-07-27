July 27, 2023
EVOLUTION BEING A FUNCTION OF INTELLIGENT DESIGN:
AI could replace politicians and CEOs if they play by Darwinian rules of evolution: expert (Fox News, July 27, 2023)
AI replacing politicians or CEOs holds merit, according to the director of the Center for AI Safety, Dan Hendrycks. Hendrycks is a machine learning researcher who has published extensive studies on the potential catastrophic ramifications of artificial intelligence, including AI gaining the upper hand over humanity by playing by Darwinian rules.Hendrycks told Fox News Digital this week that AI could evolve to the point that the machines take over politicians' jobs, as well as jobs in the highest echelons of industry, and pointed to a corporation in China that already has an AI CEO.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 27, 2023 4:44 AM