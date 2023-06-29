YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





One of the issues with EV adoption in recent years has been availability. Many automakers weren't producing EVs at scale yet, especially in the US, and thus the supply of the cars at dealerships had been limited. They also had reservation systems and long waitlists that meant it was unlikely a customer would be able to walk into a store and find an EV for purchase.





That was a turnoff for many consumers considering going electric, and led some to just buy a gas-powered vehicle that they could see and go home with that day.





Now, car companies are ramping up EV production, bolstering their manufacturing and supply chains, and churning out more electric cars. In fact, some electric models have more availability than others now.