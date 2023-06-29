SO EASY EVEN THE FRENCH CAN DO IT:

French green hydrogen pioneer Lhyfe announced on Tuesday that its groundbreaking Sealhyfe platform has produced its first kilos of offshore green hydrogen 20 kilometres from shore.





Lhyfe has already made a name for itself as a leading green hydrogen developer, having inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant to be interconnected with a wind farm back in 2021.





The company's current focus, however, has been Sealhyfe, the world's first offshore green hydrogen production pilot, which has hit two important milestones in the last year.





It was only nine months ago that the 1MW Sealhyfe pilot project generated its first green hydrogen on a prototype wave energy platform near the Saint-Nazaire quay. This initial production phase was designed to de-risk the technology





Fast-forward to this week, and the Sealhyfe platform was towed 20 kilometres offshore and connected to Central Nantes' SEM-REV offshore testing hub operated by the OPEN-C Foundation, which is already linked with the 2MW Floatgen floating wine turbine.