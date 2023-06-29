YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT HILLARY'S EMAILS?:

If the person who spoke to the informant was, in fact, Zlochevsky, Oversight Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) produced a new transcript that effectively (though not entirely) undercuts the claims contained in the 1023.





You will recall that, in 2019, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani was actively promoting the idea that the Bidens had engaged in suspect activity related to Burisma. As part of that effort (which contributed to Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine and, subsequently, his impeachment), Giuliani had his aide Lev Parnas reach out to a friend of Zlochevsky's to answer some questions. The responses were previously reported by Politico, but hadn't been seen in their entirety until Raskin included them in a letter to Comer.





"Please detail any contacts you had with VP Joe Biden and his office from 2013 through 2019," one question asked. "Did Hunter ever facilitate any of those contacts?"





"NO ONE FROM BURISMA EVER HAD ANY CONTACTS WITH VP BIDEN OR PEOPLE WORKING FOR HIM DURING HUNTER BIDEN'S ENGAGEMENT," came the reply.





"Did VP Biden or his staff assist you or your company in any way with business deals or meetings with world leaders or any other assistance?" another question asked, yielding a terse reply: "NO."