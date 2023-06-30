ACTUAL DIVERSITY:

In his majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that colleges and universities "can continue to consider socioeconomic diversity" and continue recruiting students who are the first in their families to attend college, "or who speak multiple languages," for example. It also means that prospective students can talk about how race has impacted or shaped their life experiences and how those experiences give the person a "unique ability to contribute to the university," according to the decision.





That is an important factor, said Vincent Rougeau, president of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.





"Holistic review matters," Rougeau, Holy Cross's first Black leader, said in an interview. "I think it will be interesting to see how applicants tell us about the role of race, class and ethnicity in their own lives, and how that will allow us to create a community here that reflects the rich tapestry of our society."