THERE IS NO CONSERVATIVE CASE AGAINST:

The main thing is that clean energy is the way the world is headed, so why fall behind? As prosperity grows, so will interest in fuel altenatives. If investors agree, legislators should agree to get out of the way.





Plus, Americans agree. Last year, the Pew Research Center found that 69% of U.S. adults wanted to prioritize the development of renewable energy. And conservative lawmakers hoping to capture the next generation of votes should note that in 2022, 75% of young voters were in favor of building more solar and wind farms.





Letting the market lead on clean energy technology creates American-led innovation that drives job growth and economic security while reducing costs for consumers. That's a trifecta we should all be able to get behind. And if conservatives want to legislate on top of that, they should focus their efforts on clearing barriers to investment - like additional permitting reform - rather than creating new ones. Creating a cleaner and safer future is worth our investment.