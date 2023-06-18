THE CIVIL WAR WAS WOKE:





Acknowledging the enduring legacy of slavery within our national history and culture is vital. Yet, celebrating Juneteenth does not tarnish the American Dream; on the contrary, it signifies its ongoing realization. The Founding Fathers spearheaded a global endeavor to abolish slavery, a significant pursuit rooted in principle. In a time when slavery was globally commonplace, it was the notion of freedom that emerged as the unique institution.





While the promise of America remained somewhat unrealized by the Founding Fathers, it was their vision that propelled an international discourse on human liberty and its compatibility with slavery and other forms of forced labor.





The essence of America isn't characterized by four centuries of racial subjugation but by the 247-year-long persistent and often heroic struggle by Americans of every race and creed to live up to our highest ideals. This ideal continues to inspire countless individuals, both domestically and internationally. Juneteenth stands as a symbol of this enduring inspiration.