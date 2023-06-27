June 27, 2023
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Stop accusing Tim Scott of racial heresy for being a Republican (Tyler Austin Harper, June 26, 2023, Washington Post)
On the day Tim Scott announced his presidential bid, Politico published a piece titled "55 Things You Need to Know About Tim Scott." By my count, 34 of those "things you need to know" are variations of the same thing: Tim Scott is Black. Among them: His father smoked Kool menthols (fact No. 7); he and his grandfather both liked Black professional wrestlers (No. 9); the senator is a fan of the 1970s funk band Cameo (No. 37) -- and he gets a lot of racist voice mails (No. 39). Yet, of all these Tim-Scott-is-Black facts -- which range from silly to somber -- my favorite is No. 47. It is simply this quote: "People are fixated on my color."This should be the title of nearly every article that has been written on the South Carolina senator in recent months -- people are deeply and intensely fixated on Scott's skin color. [...]What starts as mere curiosity often turns into assertions of betrayal. All too often, public criticism of Black conservatives ends up implying that there is a difference -- as Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times once implied in an infamous tweet -- between being "racially Black" and "politically Black." It should not be controversial to say that putting such straitjackets on permissible Black political sentiment is racist.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 27, 2023 12:00 AM