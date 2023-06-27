June 27, 2023
LUCKILY, THEIR HATREDS DON'T DEPEND ON FACTS:
U.S. government debunks COVID lab-leak conspiracy theory, enraging conspiracy theorists (Michael Hiltzik, June 26, 2023, LA Times)
The lab-leak conspiracists were certain that the report would validate their contentions, for which there has never been any valid scientific evidence.Instead it did just the opposite.While several [Wuhan Institute of Virology] researchers fell mildly ill in Fall 2019, they experienced ... symptoms consistent with colds or allergies.-- U.S. agencies debunk a factoid cherished by lab-leak conspiracy-mongersThe report was issued in response to the COVID-19 Origin Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in March. The act required the intelligence community to declassify all information on the topic in its possession, save information that could compromise national security or intelligence-gathering sources and methods.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 27, 2023 12:00 AM