June 20, 2023
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
COVID vaccine expert accosted by antivaccine activists at his home after Joe Rogan urges debate with RFK Jr. (Shannon Larson, June 19, 2023, Boston Globe)
Peter Hotez, a professor of molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine, said he was "stalked" at his Texas home Sunday by a pair of individuals espousing antivaccine views after an online conflict with controversial podcaster Joe Rogan over vaccine misinformation.The heated exchanges -- now a war of words involving billionaires and prominent scientists -- began on Saturday with Hotez, a respected COVID-19 vaccine expert, debunking claims that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an antivaccine crusader, made in an interview with Rogan.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 20, 2023 12:00 AM