HECK, NO ONE EVEN BELIEVES THOSE QUANTA ARE INDIVISIBLE:

If all you start with are the fundamental building blocks of nature -- the elementary particles of the Standard Model and the forces exchanged between them -- you can assemble everything in all of existence with nothing more than those raw ingredients. That's the most common approach to physics: the reductionist approach. Everything is simply the sum of its parts, and that these simple building blocks, when combined together in the proper fashion, can come to build up absolutely everything that could ever exist within the Universe, with absolutely no exceptions.



