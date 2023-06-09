June 9, 2023
HE'S GOING TO COP A PLEA TO AVOID PRISON:
Exclusive: Donald Trump admits on tape he didn't declassify 'secret information' (Paula Reid and Jeremy Herb, June 9, 2023, CNN)
Former President Donald Trump acknowledged on tape in a 2021 meeting that he had retained "secret" military information that he had not declassified, according to a transcript of the audio recording obtained by CNN."As president, I could have declassified, but now I can't," Trump says, according to the transcript.
