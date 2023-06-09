ALL THAT JAZZ #67 - Tall, Tan, Young and Lovely (self-reference alert)





While she was not a jazz singer, my interest in jazz (and, therefore, these ATJ posts) has its roots in her first and most famous recording, The Girl From Ipanema. When I was 12 or 13, I found the Getz/Gilberto bossa nova album among my older brother's records, and it was the sound of Stan Getz's tenor saxophone that made me want to learn to play the instrument and sparked my lifelong fascination with jazz.





The "Gilberto" in the album title refers to Astrud's husband, Joao; she wasn't a professional singer or scheduled to sing on the date...she was just attending with her husband as a translator. But her wistful, ethereal voice and lilting accent were a perfect match for the song. Girl reached the top of the charts in the US and set off a world-wide bossa nova craze. Besides the true practitioners of bossa nova, such as Joao Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim, many other composers jumped in and wrote songs in the style. Few, if any, did it better than Benny Carter's Only Trust Your Heart.











Posted by Foos at June 9, 2023 8:31 AM

