May 4, 2023
WHEN YOUR TWO BIGGEST SOCIAL PROBLEMS...:
Americans are richer than ever. Here are 3 reasons why they aren't happier (Ross Pomeroy, 5/02/23, Big Think)
Americans are financially better off than they were 50 years ago. In 1972, the median income (adjusted for inflation) was just over $60,000. Today, it's a little over $70,000. [...]The median American home grew from a modest 983 square feet (91 square meters) in 1950 to a voluminous 2,436 feet (226 square meters) in 2018. And they have filled their habitats with a flabbergasting average of over 300,000 items!
Americans are working fewer hours than before the pandemic (Emily Peck, 4/07/23, Axios)
...are obesity and more affluence for less work...The average workweek was 36.9 hours in November 2022, down from 37.5 in January 2020, according to data the authors analyzed from the Labor Department's Current Population Survey.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2023 6:57 AM