May 4, 2023
ONLY TINY TRUMP COULD HAND DONALD THE HIGH GROUND:
Donald Trump's dig at Ron DeSantis over Disney wasn't a random attack (Shelby Talcott, May 4, 2023, Semafor)
But the Truth Social post wasn't one of Trump's reflexive, stream-of-consciousness remarks -- in fact, the campaign had been prepping its Disney attack for weeks prior to Trump's post, according to two sources close to the former president. Nor was it a one-off moment: As the DeSantis-Disney war continues to ramp up and move to court, it's expected to be a recurring focus as part of a broader plan to undermine DeSantis' strengths before an expected run.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2023 7:18 AM
