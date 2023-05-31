WHAT COMES AFTER FREE?:





Energy analyst Gerard Reid has been highlighting these trends stemming not only from increased renewables and favourable weather conditions, but also the impediment to stable generation levels caused by nuclear power.





For example, according to Reid, Denmark "consistently meets 85% of its weekly energy needs from renewables. However, on particularly windy days ... Denmark's strong interconnections with neighbouring countries enable it to export up to 50% of excess power.





"This demonstrates the benefits of interconnection, but it also reveals the limitations when considering the current situation of excess power across Europe.





"Countries like Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden are experiencing zero or negative prices due to surplus production as they have reached the limit of what they can use or even export."



