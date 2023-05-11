May 11, 2023
THAT WAS EASY:
Wind is main source of UK electricity for first time (Esme Stallard, 5/11/23, BBC News
Wind turbines have generated more electricity than gas for the first time in the UK.In the first three months of this year a third of the country's electricity came from wind farms, research from Imperial College London have shown.National Grid has also confirmed that April saw a record period of solar energy generation.By 2035 the UK aims for all of its electricity to have net zero emissions.
