May 11, 2023
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:
NEW DATA SHOWS A SURPRISING SHIFT IN HOW AMERICANS ARE POWERING THEIR HOMES: '[IT'S] DRIVEN LARGELY BY ECONOMICS' (Becca Inglis, May 11, 2023, The Cool Down)
The increase in renewable generation was driven by growth in wind and solar generating capacity. According to the data report, utility-scale solar capacity went up from 61 gigawatts to 71 gigawatts (enough to power around 53.3 million homes by one estimate). Wind capacity increased from 133 gigawatts in 2021 to 141 gigawatts in 2022.
