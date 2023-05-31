May 31, 2023
OKAY, DOOMER:
PODCAST: Tyler Cowen on the Risks and Impact of Artificial Intelligence (Russ Roberts, May 15 2023, EconTalk)
Economist Tyler Cowen of George Mason University talks with EconTalk's Russ Roberts about the benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence. Cowen argues that the worriers--those who think that artificial intelligence will destroy mankind--need to make a more convincing case for their concerns. He also believes that the worriers are too willing to reduce freedom and empower the state in the name of reducing a risk that is far from certain. Along the way, Cowen and Roberts discuss how AI might change various parts of the economy and the job market.
An excellent case from Mr. Cowen on why the AI hysterics are so absurd.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 31, 2023 12:00 AM