WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

The researchers found that their agents could "produce believable individual and emergent social behaviors." For instance, one agent attempted to throw a Valentine's Day party by sending out invites and setting a time and place for the party.





A Smallville mayoral race also included the kind of drama you'd expect to occur in a small town.





"To be honest, I don't like Sam Moore," an agent called Tom said after being asked what he thought of the mayoral candidate. "I think he's out of touch with the community and doesn't have our best interests at heart."





It got even more human than that. Some agents even tried to go to businesses that were closed after certain hours.