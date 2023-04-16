April 16, 2023
MORE USEFUL THAN 80% OF THE CLASSROOM DAY:
Teachers nationwide are flummoxed by students' newfound chess obsession: The fad, fueled by social media stars, has left teachers divided between displeasure and delight (Hannah Natanson, April 15, 2023, Washington Post)
Jeffrey Otterby, a middle school teacher in Illinois, is facing an epidemic of student distraction. When his seventh-graders are supposed to be learning social studies, they are glued to their school-issued Chromebooks. He has taken to standing in the back of the room to monitor their screens, where he can see the online game they're all playing:Chess."I guess I'm happier they are playing chess rather than some shoot-'em-up game. Actually, I love it," said Otterby, a chess enthusiast. "I just need them to do it at a better time."Otterby's crop of middle-schoolers in the St. Charles Community district are not alone. Across the country, students from second grade to senior year have stumbled across a new obsession, which is, in fact, a centuries-old game. Interviews with teachers and students in eight states paint a picture of captivated students squeezing games in wherever and whenever they can: at lunch, at recess and illicitly during lessons, a phenomenon that is at once bemusing, frustrating and delighting teachers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 16, 2023 12:00 AM