MORE USEFUL THAN 80% OF THE CLASSROOM DAY:

Jeffrey Otterby, a middle school teacher in Illinois, is facing an epidemic of student distraction. When his seventh-graders are supposed to be learning social studies, they are glued to their school-issued Chromebooks. He has taken to standing in the back of the room to monitor their screens, where he can see the online game they're all playing:





Chess.





"I guess I'm happier they are playing chess rather than some shoot-'em-up game. Actually, I love it," said Otterby, a chess enthusiast. "I just need them to do it at a better time."



