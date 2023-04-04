April 4, 2023
THERE'S ONLY ONE SIDE:
House GOP's Biden investigations sputter out of the gate (JORDAIN CARNEY, 04/04/2023, Politico)
House Republicans charged into the majority vowing an investigative onslaught against President Joe Biden and Democrats.But they've gotten almost nowhere so far -- and some in the party are getting frustrated.According to interviews with more than a dozen House Republicans, a sizable chunk of the conference is focused on preventing a banking crisis and a looming debt fight instead of on Biden family oversight or a politicized government panel. At the same time, the party base is chafing at the lack of big bombshells and concrete steps against administration officials to back up all of lawmakers' talk.
The problem for MAGA is that the investigations have been successful. They have found the nothing that was there to be found.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 4, 2023 12:00 AM