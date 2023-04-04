April 4, 2023
NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:
Taliban carries out deadly raid on ISIL hideout in Afghanistan (Al Jazeera, 4/04/23)
Taliban forces have killed six members of the ISIL armed group (ISIS) in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province during an overnight raid, a Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday.The raid comes as the Taliban rulers crack down on the regional affiliate of the ISIL group - known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), which has carried out several deadly attacks in recent months killing dozens, including Balkh governor Mohammad Dawood Muzammil last month.
