April 17, 2023
THERE IS NO RUSSIA:
The West Is Preparing for Russia's Disintegration (Anchal Vohra, Apr. 17th, 2023, Foreign Policy)
Russia's poor performance on the Ukrainian battlefield, and the growing belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat shouldn't be taken at face value, has emboldened Western analysts and Russian dissidents to publicly call for "decolonization" of Russia itself. They are referring here to the vast Russian Federation, the successor of the Soviet Union that consists of 83 federal entities, including 21 non-Slavic republics.The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, an independent U.S. government agency with members from the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate, and departments of defense, state, and commerce, has declared that decolonizing Russia should be a "moral and strategic objective." The Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, comprising exiled politicians and journalists from Russia, held a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels earlier this year and is advertising three events in different American cities this month. It has even released a map of a dismembered Russia, split into 41 different countries, in a post-Putin world, assuming he loses in Ukraine and is ousted.Western analysts are increasingly pushing the theory that Russian disintegration is coming and that the West must not only prepare to manage any possible spillover of any ensuing civil wars but also to benefit from the fracture by luring resource-rich successor nations into its ambit. They argue that when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 the West was blindsided and failed to fully capitalize on the momentous opportunity. It must now strategize to end the Russian threat once and for all, instead of providing an off-ramp to Putin.
Negotiations to let Vlad flee Ukraine should begin with self-determination for all the republics.
