THERE IS NO RUSSIA:

Russia's poor performance on the Ukrainian battlefield, and the growing belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat shouldn't be taken at face value, has emboldened Western analysts and Russian dissidents to publicly call for "decolonization" of Russia itself. They are referring here to the vast Russian Federation, the successor of the Soviet Union that consists of 83 federal entities, including 21 non-Slavic republics.





The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, an independent U.S. government agency with members from the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate, and departments of defense, state, and commerce, has declared that decolonizing Russia should be a "moral and strategic objective." The Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, comprising exiled politicians and journalists from Russia, held a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels earlier this year and is advertising three events in different American cities this month. It has even released a map of a dismembered Russia, split into 41 different countries, in a post-Putin world, assuming he loses in Ukraine and is ousted.



