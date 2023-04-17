April 17, 2023
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
FBI investigating GOP Oklahoma officials caught on tape talking about lynching Black people, murdering newspaper reporters (RICHARD EBERWEIN, 4/17/23, heartland Signal)
GOP officials from McCurtain County, Okla. are being investigated by the FBI after they were caught on tape expressing their frustration about it not being socially acceptable beat up and hang Black people, as well as their desires to hire hitmen to kill newspaper reporters.
In case you wondered when they think America was last great.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 17, 2023 5:55 PM