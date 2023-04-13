THANKS, VLAD!:

The abundant sun of northern Africa may soon power Europe's homes and businesses, as European leaders consider connecting massive North African solar projects to undersea power cables to free their continent from Russian energy.





The projects would take advantage of the climate quirk that one side of the Mediterranean is far drearier and cloudier than the other, although Europe and North Africa are geographically close. Abundant desert land also makes North African megaprojects far easier than in Europe, where open spaces tend to be agricultural or mountainous.





The sudden need for alternative energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine means that North African solar projects intended to send electricity to Europe are under active discussion, officials and experts say, as European leaders see a straightforward way to secure large amounts of green power.