IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

A convicted Jan. 6 rioter who expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and studied high-profile killers was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for possessing firearm silencers that he did not register with authorities.





A federal judge said Hatchet M. Speed, 41, a former Navy reservist who held a top-secret security clearance, betrayed "everything he pledged to protect" and posed a danger to society because of his extremist views on political violence and his stockpile of firearms.





"It is difficult to understand how anyone could conclude that the Unabomber and Eric Rudolph and Hitler could be a positive influence on anyone, much less role models worthy of admiration and emulation," said U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, referring to three high-profile killers whom Speed said he was studying.