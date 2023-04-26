PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:

Finding a natural source of electricity that is clean and renewable is exciting news and a big step in the direction away from dirty energy -- and toward a cleaner, cooler planet.





The Australian researchers extracted the Huc enzyme from a bacterium called Mycobacterium smegmatis. It turns out that many bacteria can utilize hydrogen from the atmosphere as an energy source, even in nutrient-poor environments.





"We've known for some time that bacteria can use the trace hydrogen in the air as a source of energy to help them grow and survive, including in Antarctic soils, volcanic craters, and the deep ocean," Professor Greening said. "But we didn't know how they did this until now."





Not only can Huc turn trace amounts of hydrogen into electric currents, but Kropp's work shows that purified Huc can be stored for long periods of time.





"It is astonishingly stable. It is possible to freeze the enzyme or heat it to 80 degrees Celsius [176 degrees Fahrenheit], and it retains its power to generate energy," Kropp said. "This reflects that this enzyme helps bacteria to survive in the most extreme environments."





The magical story of Huc keeps getting better, as the bacteria that produce the enzyme can be grown in large quantities, making it a very sustainable resource -- like pulling an endless amount of rabbits out of a hat.