April 26, 2023
ALWAYS BE ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Judge tosses Devin Nunes suit over Esquire article (JOSH GERSTEIN, 04/25/2023, Politico)
A federal judge has thrown out libel suits former Rep. Devin Nunes and his relatives filed over a 2018 Esquire article alleging that a dairy farm owned by Nunes' family members hired undocumented workers.U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams ruled Tuesday that the claims at issue in writer Ryan Lizza's story -- "Devin Nunes's Family Farm is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret" -- were essentially accurate. The judge said that conclusion was fatal to the suits brought by Nunes, his relatives and the company used to operate the dairy, NuStar Farms.
Heck, accuracy is fatal to the Right's whole project.
