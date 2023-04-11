OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:

Here's what the estimated 100 leaked Pentagon documents have revealed about the Russian military:





-- Up to 43,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in action as of early 2023, with an estimated total casualty count between 189,500-223,000.





That compares with the up to 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action and 124,500-131,000 casualties reported in the U.S. documents.





Russia's death toll appeared to have been altered to a fraction of the original number before it was circulated on pro-Russian channels on the popular messaging app Telegram.



