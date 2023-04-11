April 11, 2023
OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:
5 Things the Leaked Pentagon Documents Reveal About Russia's Army (Moscow Times, 4/11/23)
Here's what the estimated 100 leaked Pentagon documents have revealed about the Russian military:-- Up to 43,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in action as of early 2023, with an estimated total casualty count between 189,500-223,000.That compares with the up to 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action and 124,500-131,000 casualties reported in the U.S. documents.Russia's death toll appeared to have been altered to a fraction of the original number before it was circulated on pro-Russian channels on the popular messaging app Telegram.-- Russia's military appears to acknowledge its setbacks, with the General Staff's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) reporting in February that its forces in eastern Ukraine had "decreased combat capability."
Inflating threats from our decrepit enemies has led us to allow 100 million unnecessary deaths over the past 80 years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2023 12:00 AM