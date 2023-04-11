EVERY HOME A GRID:

The new lows were recorded in the NSW grid - the country's biggest - where network demand fell to 3,957MW at 12.50pm on Sunday, April 9. That was down 173MW from the previous low set in late October last year, and was followed by a new low for "operational demand" of 4,101MW some 10 minutes later.





Both new lows were the result of mild demand and strong output from rooftop solar, which has been rapidly eating into the coal market's lunch in recent years. But on Sunday, it also had dramatic impacts on large scale renewables.





According to data from analysts GPE NemLog2, large scale wind delivered new record highs for both output (1,963MW) and share of grid generation (34 per cent), between 3.15am and 3.25am on Sunday.



