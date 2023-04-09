April 9, 2023
IN CASE YOU WONDERED WHY CRT EXISTS:
Texas governor seeks pardon of man convicted of murder in Black Lives Matter shooting (Rich Mckay, 4/08/23, Reuters)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday he is seeking the pardon of an Uber driver convicted of murder a day earlier in the July 2020 shooting death of a man at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, the state capital.Abbott, in a post on Twitter, said he will pardon Daniel Perry, 37, a U.S. Army sergeant, as soon as a request from the parole board "hits my desk."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2023 8:09 AM