April 9, 2023

IN CASE YOU WONDERED WHY CRT EXISTS:

Texas governor seeks pardon of man convicted of murder in Black Lives Matter shooting (Rich Mckay, 4/08/23, Reuters)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday he is seeking the pardon of an Uber driver convicted of murder a day earlier in the July 2020 shooting death of a man at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, the state capital.

Abbott, in a post on Twitter, said he will pardon Daniel Perry, 37, a U.S. Army sergeant, as soon as a request from the parole board "hits my desk."

