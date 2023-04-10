April 10, 2023
...AND CHEAPER...:
NEW REPORT PREDICTS A MASSIVE SHIFT IN THE CAR INDUSTRY -- WITH SOLAR CARS TAKING THE MARKET BY STORM (Jeremiah Budin, March 31, 2023, The Cool Down)
The main factor responsible for the rise in value is that governments -- and consumers -- are turning away from environmentally harmful gas-powered vehicles and looking for modes of transportation with less environmental impact.A typical gas-powered car produces around five tons of air-polluting carbon dioxide every year. Worldwide, that comes out to around 3.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide gas released from passenger vehicles annually.Solar-powered cars, conversely, produce zero direct air pollution while running purely on electricity. And since solar-powered cars derive their electricity from the sun, there is no need to worry about using up a finite resource, as gas-powered cars do with dirty energy sources like oil and coal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2023 12:00 AM