WORST CONJUGAL VISIT EVER:





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is working with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to schedule a trip for members of Congress to visit the Washington, D.C., jail where Jan. 6 defendants are being held.





Even the water buffalo insurrectionist has to be able to do better than that.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2023 7:49 PM

