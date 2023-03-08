March 8, 2023
ANTI-WOKE IS JUST ANTI-BLACK:
Most in new poll view 'woke' as positive term (JULIA SHAPERO - 03/08/23, The Hill)
A majority of Americans in a new poll have a positive association with the term "woke," understanding it to mean "to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices."The USA Today-Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that 56 percent agreed with the more positive definition, while 39 percent had a negative association with the word
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2023 7:47 PM