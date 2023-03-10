WHEN THE RED-PILLED NEED A BLUE PILL:

Jordan's vacuous Twitter Files hearing appeared to be an effort to distract from the negative response to his hearing on February 9 resurrecting random MAGA grievances. That first hearing led off with 89-year-old Senator Chuck Grassley as a witness complaining that it was Hillary Clinton and Democrats, and not Donald Trump's campaign, who had "colluded with the Russians."





At that hearing, the subcommittee's top Democrat, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, aptly called out Jordan for "weaponizing Congress" and using his subcommittee as "a place to settle scores, showcase conspiracy theories, and advance an extreme agenda that risks undermining Americans' faith in our democracy."





Even Fox News host Jesse Waters moaned to Republican committee members, "Tell me this is going somewhere."





After that first hearing, Jordan shifted attention to his claim that he had "dozens" of "FBI whistleblowers" with knowledge of FBI misconduct directed at Trump. In response, Democratic subcommittee members released a 316-page report documenting that Jordan's staff could point to only three such witnesses, none of whom actually had direct knowledge of such misconduct.





All three witnesses reportedly endorsed an "alarming series of conspiracy theories"; they were "directly connected to a network of extreme MAGA Republican operatives"; and they were disgruntled former FBI officials receiving financial or other support from Trump allies. In short, they were hardly paragons of credibility.





An unnamed Republican called Jordan's performance "amateur hour," suggesting that by advancing conspiracy theories in future televised hearings, Jordan "would make us look like morons."