March 10, 2023

NO WONDER MAGA HATES REALITY:

NYT - "Another Stronger Than Expected Jobs Report" - Our Monthly Jobs Day Report (Simon Rosenberg, March 10th, Hopium Chronicles)

The March BLS jobs report is out and its another remarkably strong one - 311,000 jobs! While things have slowed a bit, as we hoped, the "can do" American spirit is clearly alive and well. With this new data my monthly jobs tracker clocks in at:

33.8m jobs - 16 years of Clinton, Obama

12.4m jobs - 25 months of Biden

1.9m jobs - 16 years of Bush, Bush and Trump

Biden's 12.5m jobs is 6 times as many jobs as were created in the 16 years of the last 3 Republican Presidencies, combined. 

