NO WONDER MAGA HATES REALITY:

The March BLS jobs report is out and its another remarkably strong one - 311,000 jobs! While things have slowed a bit, as we hoped, the "can do" American spirit is clearly alive and well. With this new data my monthly jobs tracker clocks in at:





33.8m jobs - 16 years of Clinton, Obama





12.4m jobs - 25 months of Biden





1.9m jobs - 16 years of Bush, Bush and Trump





Biden's 12.5m jobs is 6 times as many jobs as were created in the 16 years of the last 3 Republican Presidencies, combined.