March 10, 2023
NO WONDER MAGA HATES REALITY:
NYT - "Another Stronger Than Expected Jobs Report" - Our Monthly Jobs Day Report (Simon Rosenberg, March 10th, Hopium Chronicles)
The March BLS jobs report is out and its another remarkably strong one - 311,000 jobs! While things have slowed a bit, as we hoped, the "can do" American spirit is clearly alive and well. With this new data my monthly jobs tracker clocks in at:33.8m jobs - 16 years of Clinton, Obama12.4m jobs - 25 months of Biden1.9m jobs - 16 years of Bush, Bush and TrumpBiden's 12.5m jobs is 6 times as many jobs as were created in the 16 years of the last 3 Republican Presidencies, combined.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 10, 2023 1:02 PM