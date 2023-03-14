March 14, 2023
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Researchers Say They've Come Up With a Blueprint for Creating a Wormhole in a Lab (NOOR AL-SIBAI, 3/14/23, Futurism)
Humans may have gotten one step closer to figuring out how to make wormholes thanks to fascinating new research.That's at least according to Hatim Saleh, a research fellow at the University of Bristol and co-founder of the startup DotQuantum, who claims to have invented what he calls "counterportation," which "provides the first-ever practical blueprint for creating in the lab a wormhole that verifiably bridges space," according to a statement.
