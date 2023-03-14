March 14, 2023
THERE WAS NEVER ANYTHING MORE TO THE TEA PARTY THAN RACIAL GRIEVANCE:
Why 'MAGA' is so appealing to older Republicans (Philip Bump, March 14, 2023, Washington Post)
The most interesting question in the CNN poll, though, focused on views of American diversity. Here, the divide between younger and older Americans was clear: Younger Republican primary voters were more likely to see the increased diversity of the U.S. -- "having an increasing number of people of many different races, ethnic groups, and nationalities in the U.S.," as the question put it -- as enriching American culture rather than as a threat.Among Republican primary voters 65 and over, a majority said this increased diversity was a threat. Among those under 50, views ran more than 2 to 1 in the opposite direction.Trump clearly hopes to stoke this sentiment. Here, the chicken-egg situation is more clear. Even in the 2016 primaries, concerns about perceived discrimination against Whites was a better predictor of support for Trump than economic status. Trump unquestionably leveraged this sense; it seems clear that he shares the concern. (Just this week, he declared that he was facing possible indictment in New York because the prosecuting D.A., a Black man, was "racist.")We can follow the logical chain here. If you think that America is being eroded by increased diversity, you see a less-diverse America as a better America. In that context, what does "making America great again" imply?
Imply?
