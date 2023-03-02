WE ARE ALL CREATIONIST:

John Keats. Portrait by Joseph Severn (1821-23)

"Beauty is truth, truth beauty,--that is all

Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know."

--John Keats, "Ode on a Grecian Urn" (1819)





In recent decades, empirical studies have found that aesthetics can influence assessments of credibility, evaluations of goodness and even judgements of accuracy. The more aesthetically pleasing something is, the more credible, good and accurate it is perceived to be.