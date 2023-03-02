March 2, 2023

NOT JUST SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS?:

SCIENTISTS SAY THEY'VE DEVISED A WAY TO 3D PRINT INSIDE THE HUMAN BODY (VICTOR TANGERMANN, 3/02/23, Futurism)

A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, has developed a tiny, flexible robotic arm that's designed to 3D print material directly on the surface of organs inside a living person's body.

The futuristic device acts just like an endoscope and can snake its way into a specific location inside the patient's body to deliver layers of special biomaterial to reconstruct tissue, clean up wounds, and even make precise incisions -- an amazing jack-of-all-trades they say could revolutionize certain types of surgery.

Posted by at March 2, 2023 8:50 PM

  

« TINY TRUMP IS SUCH A SNOWFLAKE: | Main | WE ARE ALL CREATIONIST: »