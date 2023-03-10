March 10, 2023

THE XEROX HAS COME A LONG WAY, ORVILLE:

The World's First 3D-Printed Rocket Is About to Launch (RAMIN SKIBBA, MAR 10, 2023, Wired)

AN ALMOST ENTIRELY 3D-printed rocket is ready to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, then head for low Earth orbit.

Scheduled for a three-hour launch window that opens at 1 pm Eastern time tomorrow, the inaugural launch of Relativity Space's Terran 1 rocket will constitute a major milestone for the California-based startup, and for expanding the use of 3D printing in the space industry.

Posted by at March 10, 2023 1:16 PM

  

« AVOIDING OUR MISTAKES: | Main | NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: »