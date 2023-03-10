March 10, 2023
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Text Shows Carlson Promoting Holocaust Denier On White Nationalist Hub (Eric Hananoki, March 10 | 2023, National Memo)
Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared the work of David Cole, a Holocaust denier who writes for a white nationalist hub that carries headlines like "The Trouble with Blacks" and "Our De Facto Antiwhite Apartheid." Carlson's reading list is the latest revelation in the recently released tranche of documents from the Fox News/Dominion lawsuit.
If Israel ends the Occupation, the Right will not even have to pretend anymore.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 10, 2023 1:35 PM