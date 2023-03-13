March 13, 2023
THE TRUMP BRAND:
An Ivermectin Influencer Died. Now His Followers Are Worried About Their Own 'Severe' Symptoms. (David Gilbert, March 13, 2023, Vice News)
Just before 7 am on March 3, Danny Lemoi posted an update in his hugely popular pro-ivermectin Telegram group, Dirt Road Discussions: "HAPPY FRIDAY ALL YOU POISONOUS HORSE PASTE EATING SURVIVORS !!!"Hours later, Lemoi was dead.For the last decade, Lemoi had taken a daily dose of veterinary ivermectin, a dewormer designed to be used on large animals like horses and cows. In 2021, as ivermectin became a popular alternative COVID-19 treatment among anti-vaxxers, he launched what became one of the largest Telegram channels dedicated to promoting the use of it, including instructions on how to administer ivermectin to children.
But the corpse is worm free!
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2023 10:59 AM
