THE RIGHT EXISTS TO AMUSE NORMALS (profanity alert):

For example, a vital oversight hearing to finally learn why a social media company kept Republicans from seeing pictures of Hunter Biden's penis, prompting a group of former Twitter executives to be hauled in and accused of pedophilia, all while getting yelled at for having community moderation, not to mention being threatened with prison time for unspecified crimes. Sadly for Republicans, the most memorable moment was when we learned that Donald Trump was really mad about a celebrity being mean to him on Twitter, with this memorable exchange being officially entered into the Congressional Record:





NAVAROLI: Would you like me to give the direct quote?





FROST: Yeah.





NAVAROLI: Please excuse my language. This is a direct quote, but Chrissy Teigen referred to Donald Trump as a "[**** *** ****."





A moment in congressional hearing history unmatched since Watergate, when Alexander Butterfield admitted that Richard Nixon had a recording system in the Oval Office.