March 9, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
New York prosecutors offer Trump a chance to testify before grand jury (Shayna Jacobs and Josh Dawsey, March 9, 2023, Washington Post)
In New York state, the target of a criminal investigation can request an alert when a case against them is being heard by a grand jury. The requirement is designed to give the target a chance to be heard by the panel in his own defense."Everyone will advise him not to go in," said a Trump adviser who is one of the three people with knowledge of the situation that confirmed the notification.
No defense attorney has ever voluntarily let Donald testify because he's a human perjury trap.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2023 7:31 PM
