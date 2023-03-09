March 9, 2023
HAVE WE EVER HAD SO MANY PSYCHOSOMATIC OUTBREAKS AT THE SAME TIME?:
The Pentagon is funding experiments on animals to recreate 'Havana Syndrome' (LARA SELIGMAN, 03/09/2023, Washington Post)
This news of the ongoing animal testing, which has not previously been reported, comes after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determined last week that there is no credible evidence that a foreign adversary wielding a weapon caused the health incidents.
Gluten intolerance, dairy intolerance, peanut allergies, Havana Syndrome, Iranian schoolgirls, gender affirmation, long Covid...
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2023 7:34 PM