March 29, 2023
THE FRENCHNESS OF THE rIGHT:
The long shadow of Covid-19 myths (Jacob Kushner and Kang-Chun Cheng in Morocco, 28th March 2023, BBC)
Vaccine hesitancy is seen as a problem in many countries, where a complex web of reasons combine to influence people's acceptance of immunisation efforts. France, for example, has some of the highest levels of vaccine hesitancy in the world, which are tied up with public distrust of their government's health policies, poor communication about side-effects and historical scandals in past vaccination programmes.
