DADDY, WHAT WAS LITHIUM?:

At the other end of the scale, Ameresco and Redflow are also planning to build on Redflow's existing enclosure system to offer a utility-scale solution that is scalable into the hundreds of MWh.





"Our zinc-bromine flow battery offers a non-lithium solution that is fire-safe, has an innovative hibernation feature, and suits a wide range of environments and use cases," said Redflow chief and managing director Tim Harris.





"Additionally, we hope our partnering with Ameresco will initiate other exciting opportunities for our business pipeline and, over time, new markets globally," Harris said.





Brisbane-based Redflow has had a number of key successes in the US market, including a deal to deliver a 2MWh battery solution to the Anaergia bioenergy project in California - at the time the company's largest global battery sale ever.



