March 29, 2023
DADDY, WHAT WAS LITHIUM?:
Redflow inks "non lithium" battery deal in US as demand for long duration storage grows (Sophie Vorrath, 29 March 2023, Renew Economy)
At the other end of the scale, Ameresco and Redflow are also planning to build on Redflow's existing enclosure system to offer a utility-scale solution that is scalable into the hundreds of MWh."Our zinc-bromine flow battery offers a non-lithium solution that is fire-safe, has an innovative hibernation feature, and suits a wide range of environments and use cases," said Redflow chief and managing director Tim Harris."Additionally, we hope our partnering with Ameresco will initiate other exciting opportunities for our business pipeline and, over time, new markets globally," Harris said.Brisbane-based Redflow has had a number of key successes in the US market, including a deal to deliver a 2MWh battery solution to the Anaergia bioenergy project in California - at the time the company's largest global battery sale ever.The companies note that due to the abundant and widely available raw materials the batteries are amde from, they are well-positioned to meet the Inflation Reduction Act's bonus tax credit local content requirements.
