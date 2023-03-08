March 8, 2023
LIVE NOT BY LIES:
How Fox News Created a 'Safe Space' for Its Audience: The network didn't want to upset its audience with the truth about the 2020 election. (Jonah Goldberg, Mar 8, 2023, The Dispatch)
If you search for "safe space" on Fox News' website you'll get over 46,000 results. Not all of them are about those woke snowflakes who need trigger warnings and cry rooms. But a whole lot of them are.For instance, in 2017, shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration, Tucker Carlson grilled a college professor about a student who came into her classroom crying about the election. "As the adult shouldn't you say, 'You know, it was an election, and it was democratic, and nobody got cancer, nobody died, and maybe you should toughen up a little?'"Would that Carlson and the rest of Fox's leadership had a similar attitude toward their own audience, the average age of which is 56.
The Right is the Left.
